Commercial motor riders, known as ‘Okada’ riders, trooped to the premises of Class FM to catch a glimpse of the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, Monday morning.

The former president was a guest on the Accra-based radio station, Monday morning.

Members of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana stormed Class FM to meet their ‘guardian angel’.

Prior to NDC’s manifesto launch, Mr Mahama said his government would legalise the use of ‘Okada’ if voted into power.

According to him, the ‘Okada’ business has become a means of sustenance for unemployed young people.

Mr Mahama’s interview comes ahead of the NDC’s yet-to-be-held Town Hall meeting slated for Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Kumasi following the launch of its 2020 manifesto last week.