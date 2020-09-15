Kumawood actress, Matilda Asare, has shared lovely photos of her third son, Aaron, as he celebrates his birthday.

Aaron, who is also the last born of Matilda Asare, turned two years today, September 14, 2020.

The Kumawood actress, in celebration, has decided to show off the handsome little boy in series of posts on her Instagram page.

The first photo has Aaron wearing a white top and a pair of shorts made with kente material while rocking a cute-looking pair of native sandals.

“Son, may every dream and wish u have not only come true but also lead to an amazing future for you. I bless u today in the name of Jesus . Happy birthday Aaron u are 2 today.#mums #heart #beat #luv #u ✍️❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the photo.