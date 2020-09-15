Jesse Agyapong has attributed the Ghana Football Association’s inability to secure sponsorship to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The 2019/2020 football season was annulled following the outbreak of the virus.

A committee was confident of securing sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League before the outbreak of the virus but the football season was halted due to the pandemic.

“We had a break on a lot of things following the outbreak of COVID-19,” Mr Agyapong, who is the Vice-Chairman of the Ghana Premier League Committee, told Asempa FM.

“Five, six corporate organisations we spoke to, they were willing to engage but unfortunately for us, COVID reared its head.

“Now, the good thing is Kurt Okraku toured some corporate institutions last month and the marketing team is also making moves.

“With the freeing up of the economy after the lockdown, I’m very sure that should the game resume the sponsors who were willing to come with us as at that time will still come back,“ he added.