Serwaa Amihere's throwback photo causes stir on social media

Broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, decided to share a throwback photo of herself and her fans couldn’t let it slide without sharing their views on it.

The old photo of the television personality proved she had come a long way as she garnered only nine likes and 25 comments compared to her mileage on social media presently.

Looking at the photo, she donned a pink-stripped shirt with no make-up on and her eyebrows untouched.

In fact, gazing at her bigger earrings and faint smile, she could not help but laugh at her own self after she posted the photo on the micro-blogging app, Twitter.

MORE:

One surprised user, @alhassansanusi4 commented: Seems like nobody nose tomorrow so we have to cherish today like it’s our last.

Another fan, who paid attention to her social media impressions, said: 9 likes and 25 comments. But today you’re blown.

Others such as @safoa_xoxo asked her to release the full-length photo so she can do the comparison better. She tweeted: I want to see a full pic, because I want to view something.

Check out other reactions below: