Management of EIB Network, owners of GHOne TV has completed its independent investigation into the viral video purported to be one of its employees, Serwaa Amihere.

The EIB Network has said it took a keen interest in investigating the video and due processes were meticulously followed.

The viral social media video captured Serwaa Amihere in bed with a man who was identified as Henry Fitz.

Online speculations suggested that the video was shot in 2019, long before the said man got married.

However, the independent committee at the end of its work found no misconduct or breaches on the part of Miss Amihere in the viral video.

It added that, the criminal proceedings against those who unlawfully shared the video are still ongoing.

Read the full statement below: