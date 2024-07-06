Their motto says “Semper Primus,” simply meaning “Always First,” but they did not come first this time around.

Today, they came second to the ‘landlords’ of Koforidua, Koforidua Secondary Technical School, in the National Science and Math Quiz Regional Championships.

The two locked horns together with Yilo Krobo Senior High School and new entrants, Bright Senior High School, in the third contest of the GOIL PLC Eastern Regional Championship quarterfinals.

The Adehye of Akropong took the lead in the first round with a whopping 25 points, followed closely by Koforidua Sec. Tech. with 19 points. YIKROSEC and Bright SHS followed with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The two schools kept a very close mark on each other throughout the rest of the three rounds until Koforidua Sec. Tech. finally secured a 44-point victory over Okuapemman’s 43 points.

With a slot in the semifinal, they hope to record another win to make it to the grand finale on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Benkum Senior High School had an easy win against Saviour Senior High School, Kwahu Tafo Senior High School, and Abetifi Presby Senior High School.

They won the fourth contest of the day with 36 points.

The rest: Kwahu Tafo SHS had 23 points to come second, Abetifi Presby had 21 points, and Saviour SHS had 19 points.

Three-time national and regional champions, St. Peter’s, will take on Adonten SHS, Presby SHTS, Adukrom, and Nkwatia Presby in the fifth quarterfinal contest.