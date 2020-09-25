Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has responded to some comments made by former President John Mahama over the ‘incessant’ sod-cutting ceremonies undertaken by President Nana Akufo-Addo weeks to the December election.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mahama, has described the numerous sod-cutting ceremonies by President Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2020 general election as ‘Sakawa’ as funding for some of the projects is non-existent.

Speaking also at the recently held NDC’s Town Hall meeting in Kumasi, the NDC’s flagbearer called into question the authenticity of the projects based on the fact that some of the projects were not captured in the 2020 budget.

But, reacting to the statement made by Mr Mahama, the Ashanti Regional Minister noted that the former president had no moral right to describe sod-cutting ceremonies by President Akufo-Addo as ‘Sakawa,’ as he, two days to the 2016 elections, cut the sod for the Kumasi Airport.

“Mahama cut the sod for the Kumasi Airport when there was no financial agreement, he should challenge me if I’m lying,” he said in an interview with Adom TV’s Dakyehene on the Senea Etie Nie show.

According to him, not all contracts on projects go to parliament and the former president, who is a former member of the House, should know better.