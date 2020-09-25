The Electoral Commission is contemplating organising a fresh voter registration exercise for specific groups of eligible voters.

These groups include people who were outside the country due to the COVID-19 restrictions, those who were under a 14-day mandatory quarantine and could not take part in the mass voter registration, and eligible voters who were duly issued voter ID cards but whose names are missing from the register.

This was revealed by the EC at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held today, Thursday, 24 September 2020.

The two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), however, agreed that such persons cannot vote in the December polls even if they are captured onto the voter roll.

This is because their registration will not meet the statutory 60-day period before elections.

The NDC Director of IT, Kwame Osei Agyeman-Griffiths, also wondered whether the Commission would do a second round of exhibition to validate such voters, too.

Peter Mac Manu, Manager of the NPP campaign, represented the governing party.