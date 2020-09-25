There is chaos on Kpong-Akosombo road as young men believed to be members of the Western Togoland have mounted roadblock at Akrade preventing vehicular movement.

The group said to be wielding implements and sticks chanting war songs mounted the roadblock around 2:00am Friday turning away vehicles as they claim ownership of the area.

The situation has created gridlock.

Armed Police and Military officers have been deployed to the scene.

The Western Togolanders also used heaps of sands to block the Mepe-Sege road and the Accra-Ho raod at Juapong preventing the flow of traffic.

Below are some photos:

