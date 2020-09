Government has announced new price for cocoa for 2020/2021 crop season.

Ghana cocoa will now be sold at 660 cedis per bag (64kg) from GH¢515 last season. The increment represents more than 20 per cent from 8.42 per cent in 2019/2020 season.

The new price was announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo at Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North region.

This means that the price for a tonne of cocoa has increased from GH¢8,240 to 10,560 cedis.