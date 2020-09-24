An extreme body modification fan has unveiled his latest transformation.

Michel Faro do Prado, 44, has been undergoing a number of procedures to achieve his “sinister creature” look.

He has shaped his teeth into arches and even got two horns implanted onto his head.

And now tattoo artist has taken his transformation even further – by completely removing his nose.

In his recent Instagram photos, Michel has a gaping hole in his nose with a large piece of it being removed and stitched up.

Details of the procedure remain unclear and the risks or health complications of the surgery are unknown.