Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has cast doubt on the credibility of the new voters’ register.

The former President abruptly curtailed his tour of the Bono Region over what he said were anomalies in the ongoing voters’ register exhibition exercise.

Mr Mahama said the development has the propensity of disenfranchising Ghanaians.

The NDC on Thursday, September 24, 2020, held a press conference on the issues where they called on the Electoral Commission to get its act right to prevent chaos in the upcoming polls.

Below is the full statement: