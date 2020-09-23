Accra-based radio station and subsidiary of the Despite Media Group, Peace FM, has said it is not at loggerheads with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Addressing what the radio station termed as a misunderstanding between it and the political party in a press release, the radio station noted that it has since its establishment had mutually beneficial relationship with all political parties including the NDC.

The radio station, therefore, pleaded with the NDC to overlook the rift between it and the party and return to the Kookrokoo morning show.

The radio station’s press release was in response to comments made by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gymafi, that the NDC, as a party, will not beg to return to the station’s Kookrokoo morning show programme which it boycotted on March 6, this year.

