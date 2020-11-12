The family of the murdered University of Ghana Law Faculty senior lecturer, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, has announced that he will be buried at a private ceremony on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

The filing past and burial service of the late Professor are scheduled to start at 7:am at the St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, University of Ghana, Legon.

A memorial service will also be held in honour of Professor Benneh a day later on November 22, 2020, at the Christ the King Catholic Church followed by a family gathering at the deceased’s East Legon residence.

He was survived by his son William Kwame Benneh.

Background

Prof Benneh was found dead in his residence at Adjiriganor in Accra.

His body was discovered in his residence on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in a pool of blood, with his hands tied behind him and his body bearing cuts all over.

During initial investigations, several suspects were picked up but some were later released leaving Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah and James Nana Womba (who later died while in police custody) alone to stand trial.