The lead suspect in the murder of Legon Law lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh, has died at the Police Hospital in Accra on Saturday.

Police say he had been sick for a while and had been put on oxygen at the intensive care unit of the hospital but died after some time.

James Nana Womba had earlier confessed his involvement in the gruesome murder of the late law professor at his Adjiriganor mansion in Accra.

He was one of four who were initially arrested on suspiscion of the murder.

Following his confession and naming of his accomplices, the state dropped charges against the other three.

Officers of the Ghana Police Service have also been able to effect the arrest of one of the said accomplices.

One Opambour Agya Badu who prosecutors describe as a named accomplice of Mr. Womba has since been arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The state prosecutors say efforts are underway to apprehend the two others as they got the court to grant them an arrest warrant.

The names of the two were not stated in court.

The two persons currently standing trial have been remanded in the custody of the police to re-appear on October 14.

Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was allegedly murdered at his Adjirigano mansion in Accra.

His body was found days after with his hands tied and cloth stuffed in his mouth.