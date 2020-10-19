Social media has been inundated with visuals of the new baby of Ghanaian actor, Aaron Adatsi, known as Cyril in Yolo TV series.

This comes after the young actor on Sunday, October 18, 2020, outdoored the child in a colourful ceremony in Accra.

Adatsi and Eyram

Though it was not clear when the baby was delivered, the mother has been identified only as Eyram.

It was a star-studded event that saw the likes of Prince David Osei and Adjetey Annang among others in attendance.

Father and mother at the outdooring

The baby has been named Ronnie Junior.