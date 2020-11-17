Fast-rising actor, who has starred in popular teen series ‘Yolo’ and ‘Bra Charles’, has been involved in a ghastly accident.

The actor broke the news on his social media page, but gave little details on the incident.

However, photos he shared of the accident suggest it could have been bloody.

The left fore part of his black car was damaged beyond repairs, and the front tyre missing.

Yolo star, Bra Charles involved in accident

“I just wanna thank God for my life….Oluwa is involved. Sharing this photo because this is a testimony 🙏🏽…have me in mind when praying …I can’t die before my time,” he announced.