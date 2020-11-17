A former National Treasurer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, has revealed the adverse effect of ex-President Jerry Rawlings’ death on him.

According to Alhaji PMC as he is widely known, he had been stuck in his room for days since the news of the death of the statesman broke.

“He was the only friend I had because we both spoke truth to power and that was what kept us together all these years and our friendship dates back into the PNDC era but most people don’t know,” he said.

Alhaji MPC, Former NDC National Treasurer

Mr Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Though the cause of death is unclear, the 73-year-old was said to have been on admission at the Intensive Care Unit.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Rawlings’ house was the only place he and his children spent time outside their home.

“There were times Mr Rawlings will take the children to the village to spend quality time and that was how close we were,” he added.