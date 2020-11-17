A former National Treasurer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed why he rejected appointments under the Jerry John Rawlings administration.

Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, popularly called Alhaji PMC, revealed that despite being friends with the late ex-President, he was not interested in any political appointment.

Recounting how close they were, Alhaji PMC said the former President personally called him to ask which position he wanted.

However, he turned down the offer because he did not see himself fit for purpose.

He disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen while eulogising the statesman.

“I told him I cannot do that job because I didn’t even have senior high school education and I would have messed up if I accepted an appointment from him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alhaji PMC noted he was glad he did not allow politics to mar their long-standing relationship.