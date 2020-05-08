A former National Treasurer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said his entire household is living in luxury under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, popularly called Alhaji PMC, revealed that, his defunct construction firm was revived due to the benevolence of the government.

He recounted how under the Mahama government, he had to beg to feed his family because he was seen as an ardent supporter of late former President Atta Mills.

Narrating his ordeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Alhaji PMC said under former President Mahama, he could not get a single contract even as the national treasurer of NDC.

ALSO READ:

“Under Mills, I got some contracts but under Mahama, not even a gutter to desilt,” he bemoaned.

The former treasurer recounted how a Road Minister under NDC walked him out of his office because he didn’t book an appointment to buttress his point.

However, since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to power, Alhaji PMC said he has benefited from numerous road contracts.

“The contracts are coming like water. I’m currently working on Wenchi and Sampa town roads. I’m a happy man,” he stated.

What even intrigues him, the NDC man said is the warm reception he gets from Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta.

“I have the Minister’s numbers and when my money delays, I just call him and he makes sure I’m paid. I can feed my family very well under NPP,” Alhaji PMC added.

He said he is on political retirement for fear of being attacked by “Mahama hungry dogs.”

Play attached audio for more: