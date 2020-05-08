Adom TV, an award winning Ghana’s leading Twi-speaking station, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, has visited the family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Team members of Adom TV’s morning show, Badwam visited the Lakeside Estate where he resided before his departure to commiserate with the family as they mourn their loss.

Leading the team was on-air personality Omanhene Kwabena Asante, who urged the family to put their faith in God for comfort.

The team could not leave the family with just words but presented some items to support the family.

As the family sets for the one-week observation, the team presented cartons of water as an indication of the unforgotten relationship that existed between them.

The family, in turn thanked Adom TV amid praises and blessings for its thoughtfulness, and used the platform to caution the public against fake information concerning arrangement for the funeral.