A social media user has criticised a young man for allegedly having explicit conversation with his student.

The victim, as narrated by an Instagram user with name Jay.Mzz, is a Senior High School student under the guidance of her teacher, one Israel.

From the leaked conversation seen by adomonline.com, the teacher offered to have sexual encounter with the victim who blatantly refused his proposal.

The exchange got heated to the point where the victim had to use abusive language on her teacher.