Ever since Sister Derby released her Sweet Ex song to wish her ex-boyfriend, the husband of actress Fella Makafui, Medikal, a happy birthday, the female rap space hasn’t known peace.

The gesture wowed Ghanaians because many of them hardly expected Sister Derby to upload a ‘sweet’ photo of Medikal and herself after he had tied the knot.

Actress Makafui, as expected of her, reacted to Sister Derby’s jab by posting her wedding ring on social media to ward Derby off but that was the root of the whole rap beef happening among Sista Afia, Eno Barony and finally Freda Rhymes.

Shortly after Sister Derby released her song, it inundated social media and also kick-started actress Makafui’s rap career where she threw jabs at the ‘Uncle Obama’ hitmaker in two songs.

Just when Ghanaians thought everything had settled, Sista Afia reignited it with her ‘WMT’ song which targeted many female musicians in the league.

She jabbed Sister Derby and asked her to leave Medikal alone because he is a married man.

Interestingly, Sister Derby, reacting to Sista Afia’s punch, said her Sweet Ex song must have triggered her to go against her.

Out of nowhere, Eno Barony dropped her ‘Rap Goddess’ song after having a short encounter with Sista Afia on Twitter after the latter claimed she is the new goddess of rap.

With Freda Rhymz, the idea of Sista Afia switching from Hiplife to doing rap abhorred her so she joined the wave to put the Jeje singer back in her spot.

But in an attempt to kill two stones with one bird, Sista Afia has released a new song dubbed ‘You Got Nerves’ to finalise the margin between her and other female rappers.