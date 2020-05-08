Some 381 new cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria as at Thursday, May 7, 2020, the country’s Centre for Disease Control has announced.

Out of the 381 new cases, “183 were recorded in Lagos, 55 in Kano, 44 in Jigawa, 19 in Zamfara, 19 in Bauchi, 11 in Katsina, and nine in Borno.

“Eight in Kwara, nine in Kaduna, six in Gombe, five in Ogun, four in Sokoto, three in Oyo, three in Rivers, two in Niger, one in Akwa Ibom, one in Enugu and one in Plateau,” it said.

However, 601 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres across the country, while 107 deaths have been recorded.