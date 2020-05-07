Madagascar has donated some of her much-touted herbal potion that has become famous for its ability to cure coronavirus or Covid-19 patients to Ghana.
Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, disclosed this at a press conference in Accra.
Dr Aboagye said a specified quantity of the drugs may be made available to the country but Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority will have to do some assessment as a precondition of its approval for usage on patients.
“I will not be able to say whether it will be used or not,” Dr Kuma-Aboagye said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has dismissed the Madagascar president’s claims that a herbal tonic produced within the country could cure patients of Covid-19.
However, other African countries such as Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau have made plans to import the tonic, which contains the artemisia plant, which is normally used to treat malaria.