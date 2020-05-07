Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Shatta Michy, was all over the news after the dancehall musician took to social media to celebrate her romantically.

Shatta’s way of celebrating Michy came as a surprise to many because of the recent feud that has characterised their relationship and subsequent break-up.

So intense was the acrimony that at a point, they lambasted each other before going their separate ways some two years ago.

But, as part of her birthday celebrations, Shatta Wale released a single dubbed Infinity, signifying the love he has for her, irrespective of the obstacles standing in their way.

Interestingly, moments after Adomonline.com reported that Shatta Wale was composing a song for her, Michy took to her Instagram Stories to make a video.

The video of herself wasn’t an issue but the background song had Sister Derby’s Sweet Ex song, depicting her subtle reaction to Shatta’s birthday song.

Additionally, Michy didn’t have a lot of time to express herself because she was on her way to donate items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Indeed, Shatta Wale spent the whole day on social media eulogising her and his Infinity song proved he wants to reunite with her.

Check out Shatta Michy’s video above: