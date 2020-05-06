The desire of rapper Strongman to either feature or be featured by dancehall act, Shatta Wale in a song is almost becoming a mirage, the rapper has revealed.

The rapper made the revelation in a tweet, saying even though he has expressed his desire to work with Shatta, the latter has ignored his appeal for a collaboration.

He made the revelation when a fan chided him for laughing off a question about a possible collaboration with Shatta during his question-and-answer session on Twitter.

I sent it and he said he won’t do it so it’s a way of telling you that the feature won’t happen, he replied the fan who tagged him as mad.

Strongman made headlines last year when he publicly begged Shatta Wale for a feature on twitter but till date, his appeal has been left unattended to.