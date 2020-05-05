Fast-rising musician, Nautyca, has criticised highlife music star, Bisa K’dei, after saying the media has been paid not to play his songs.

In a short video, the emerging musician with a growing fan base in Takoradi, said the highlife star used to charge outrageous prices and felt bossy anytime he approached him for a song feature.

However, the ‘Dane’ musician added that, no one will ever sabotage musician K’dei’s career, hence he should do his homework well and come out with a song.

He said the ‘Brother Brother’ hitmaker is selfish and arrogant, a tag some entertainment critics have also put on him. He has, however, rubbished such allegations.

So Bisa K’dei you said the media is not playing your songs because they have been paid. When you were on top you were arrogant and selfish. When we approached you for a feature, you mentioned outrageous prices like you were hungry.

Who has your time? You forgot it’s the same ladder you took up that you will use to come down. You are talented, so give us a hit song and stop what you are saying. Is it really you? Wow, the musician posted on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, musician K’dei in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM has apologised to people working in the media space.

He attributed his mistake to his Personal Assistance, who he said, tweeted that the media is fake without his approval.