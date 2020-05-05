Outspoken actress, Lydia Forson, is not happy with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The actress says she is very repulsed by the Vice President’s decision to compare the current coronavirus pandemic to the power crisis that befell the country during former President John Mahama’s administration.

Lydia Forson made the comments in the wake of a press conference organised by Dr Bawumia to respond to former President Mahama’s criticisms of the way President Akufo-Addo has managed the economy.

During the Vice President’s press conference Monday, he compared how former President Mahama managed the power crisis, popularly called Dumsor, that crippled the country in 2015.

Sharing a video of Dr. Bawumia’s press conference, the Ministry of Information said “Two major crises have befallen our country in the last decade – Dumsor and Covid-19. The management of the economy under two different leaders during these crises periods is something we should all be interested in.”

Reacting to the post, Lydia Forson chastised the government for comparing the two crises.

“I can’t believe we’re comparing DUMSOR to COVID-19, a pandemic that threatens our very human existence. I’m utterly disgusted and extremely disappointed by this comparison,” she said.

Bringing the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, into the fray, the actress added: “@konkrumah I know if you were still on air you would have grilled anyone who made this statement . smh.”