Ghanaian actress, writer and social advocate, Lydia Forson, has been a natural woman for as long as we have known her.
Now that ‘team natural’ seems to be rapidly growing in Ghana, the actress has taken a prominent position in comfortably leading women into their new look via her Twitter page.
She dropped a new photo rocking her natural hair with a huge earrings and fans can’t stop admiring her.
The sun wanted to say HELLO🌞 pic.twitter.com/SpqEhti2jX— #asklydiaforson (@lydiaforson) April 29, 2020
Read some of the comments here:
Beautiful— Ewura Abedu-Kennedy (@KendraAbedu) April 29, 2020
You look too much like your mom… Not that I expect something different but your close resemblance is very scary. 😂…— Chairman (@geenaeus) April 29, 2020
Unapologethick bitch🌹😘😍— Xorlali (@Xorlali17875113) April 29, 2020
African Queen 👑— Kamal™ (@officialkamalgh) April 29, 2020
The Natural hair 😍— Omole Kwasi (@KwasiOmole) April 29, 2020
Some people look very beautiful being bold or fleshy and they don’t have to slim down and @lydiaforson Is one of such— Gad1Mifetu (@Gad48012794) April 29, 2020
