Ghanaian actress, writer and social advocate, Lydia Forson, has been a natural woman for as long as we have known her.

Now that ‘team natural’ seems to be rapidly growing in Ghana, the actress has taken a prominent position in comfortably leading women into their new look via her Twitter page.

She dropped a new photo rocking her natural hair with a huge earrings and fans can’t stop admiring her.

The sun wanted to say HELLO🌞 pic.twitter.com/SpqEhti2jX — #asklydiaforson (@lydiaforson) April 29, 2020

Read some of the comments here:

Beautiful — Ewura Abedu-Kennedy (@KendraAbedu) April 29, 2020

You look too much like your mom… Not that I expect something different but your close resemblance is very scary. 😂… — Chairman (@geenaeus) April 29, 2020

Unapologethick bitch🌹😘😍 — Xorlali (@Xorlali17875113) April 29, 2020

African Queen 👑 — Kamal™ (@officialkamalgh) April 29, 2020

The Natural hair 😍 — Omole Kwasi (@KwasiOmole) April 29, 2020

Some people look very beautiful being bold or fleshy and they don’t have to slim down and @lydiaforson Is one of such — Gad1Mifetu (@Gad48012794) April 29, 2020