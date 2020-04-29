Ghana and Strasbourg striker, Abdul Majeed Waris, has dismissed suggestion that politics has been the cause of Ghana’s failure at Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

In recent past, Mubarak Wakaso revealed that politics in the team is the cause of Ghana’s AFCON failures, much to the shock of many. He retracted his statement days later but the damage was already done.

Ghana after winning the tournament in 1982 in Libya has come close to lifting the ultimate but has failed to end the 38 years trophyless run.

The country has played in the 1992, 2010 and 2015 finals.

New coach for the Black Stars, C.K. Akonnor has been tasked to win the trophy in 2021 in Cameroon.

However, the former FC Porto forward in an interview with Adom TV claimed that biased and unfair call ups have been the bane of the country’s failure and not politics within the team.

“When I was talking about this politics situation, a lot of people did not understand because if you look carefully, you will realise that yes there is politics [in the Black Stars] but it has had different effects,” the 28-year-old said.

“I said that I disagree with Mubarak Wakaso that politics is the reason that we did not win the AFCON but people took it differently. They thought I was firing back at Wakaso but the politics is only affecting the selection of the players, not the performance.

“You can’t say that politics is the reason why we did not win trophies. Nonetheless, a player in the Black Stars has admitted that there is politics in the camp which is acceptable,” he added.