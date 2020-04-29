Domestic flights will begin operations from May 1, 2020, Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, has announced.

The minister made the disclosure while monitoring a disinfection exercise carried out by Zoomlion Ghana Limited at the Accra Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The exercise, which was simultaneously done in the other three airports in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale across the country, was aimed at ensuring that the four airports were safe and healthy to use in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr Adda expressed the government’s appreciation to Zoomlion and its partners for their continuous selfless support in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Briefing the media later at the KIA, Head of the Zoomlion Disinfection Team, Reverend Kwame Addae, said his team will not relent in its efforts to support the central government’s battle against COVID-19.

He noted that the exercise was aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

At KIA, Rev Addae said the whole airport environment including the Project Site and its clinic were disinfected.

He went on to add that facilities disinfected at the Accra Kotoka International Airport included the tarmac, parking lot, arrival hall, passenger terminals 1, 2, 3, VVIP terminal, offices, lounges, etc.

According to him, in addition to the team of sprayers used in the exercise, his outfit also used cannon atomisers to spray open spaces of the airport.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoomlion as part of its corporate social responsibility, has disinfected a number of tertiary institutions across the country, state agencies, churches among others. Significantly, this initiative was on-going.

This initiative by the waste management giant is aimed at supporting the government’s efforts in containing this global pandemic which has spread to almost every country crashing economies and breaking health-care systems, leaving in its wake a huge death toll.