Popular Ghanaian actress and social commentator, Lydia Forson, has flaunted her mother on social media.
Tuesday, April 28, 2020, marked the birthday of her mother who is known as Janet Forson.
To celebrate her mother’s special occasion, the actress took to social media to share a rare photo of her mother.
The photo, has her mother dressed in colourful kente and had a natural hairstyle to go with it.
Sharing the photo, she thanked God for her mother’s life.
The older I get the more I appreciate the relationship I have with my mother and just how rare and special it is. Some days I catch myself just staring at her when she’s not looking and wondering how I got so lucky- I mean my mother is literally my best friend. My strength, perseverance, discipline and “don’t f#%* with me is mostly her and it’s what’s kept me going for so long. Today I just want to Thank God for her life and not ask for anything, because we’ve been blessed in so many ways already. Happy Birthday Mum. cc @kinkymatters
I’ve tried to show as many as I can to her. She really wasn’t expecting anything today- in fact she almost came for me for doing this, but she’s worth it and more. I had a plan to take her away today to somewhere special, but because I need here for more years- home is where the party had to be. And as you can see we had a great that. Thank you once again. And to @menscookgh thank you sooo much for always coming through even with short notice!!!