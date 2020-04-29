Popular Ghanaian actress and social commentator, Lydia Forson, has flaunted her mother on social media.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020, marked the birthday of her mother who is known as Janet Forson.

To celebrate her mother’s special occasion, the actress took to social media to share a rare photo of her mother.

The photo, has her mother dressed in colourful kente and had a natural hairstyle to go with it.

Sharing the photo, she thanked God for her mother’s life.