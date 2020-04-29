To the numerous rumours flying that Mzbel’s son is dating Sis Derby, the controversial musician has given an epic response, “I wish”.

According to Mzbel, she wishes she can boast of having Sis Derby as a in-law but that is not the case since she is not involved with her 19-year-old son, John Mensah Bill.

She has since issued a disclaimer, though she revealed her son is “freaking out with excitement” from reading messages since the rumour broke out.

“Who wouldn’t want to have Sis Deborah in their family?” she quizzed, adding she has been a major fan of the ‘African Mermaid’ as she is popularly called.

The rumors started some days back when Mzbel tagged Sis Derby as her in-law under a comment section of one of her posts and netizens connected the dots.

Sis Derby has herself also taken a swipe at the gossip mongers whom she claimed are desperate to see her in a relationship.