The rift between Lil Win and comedian Funny Face is far from over as comic actors, Bismark the Joke and Kalybos have been roped into the long-standing feud.

In a latest video circulating on social media, Funny Face has issued a strong warning to the trio to stop spreading falsehoods about him.

According to the Kasoa Trotro actor, the trio have teamed up against him – thus – they’re denting his image in the entertainment industry.

I have just finished my dawn prayers. That same prayer that told me to apologise to my ex wife is saying I should come out. Lil Win, Kalybos and Bismark the Joke. What do you guys want from me? Lil win, you faked it that I have blocked you; you go around to diss me and I keep forgiving you.

Not long ago, Funny Face called out Lil Win, causing the duo to engage in a back-to-back verbal tirades, revealing each other’s secrets in the public domain.

In the latest video, Funny Face has accused Kalybos of being envious of his blessings to the extent that he once begged to sleep with women, he, Funny Face, had slept with.

You Kalybos, s**pid nigga like you. You are so envious that you wanted a girl I slept with and gave her to you; I saw the girl was also st*pid so I obliged, he said in Twi.

On Bismark the Joke who Funny Face said was destroying his brand in London, Funny said: You Bismark the Joke, as foolish as you are, you destroying my name in London and telling people bad things about me, he said.

The three of you should try making any statements and you will see. You are three st*pid idiots. I don’t want anyone to come and fake at my funeral.

I give you people seven hours, dare me and I will release truths. Kalybos, do you remember the girl at Sunyani? Ego over you, let the game begin,” he said in the video.

Watch video below:

At a point in any MAN’s LIFE .. you have to be a Man .. and fight for ur LEGACY .. enough is enough 🙏❤️🇬🇭 Saaaaaawwwwww is abt to over you all .. one by one .. FAKE ASS NIGGAS ! KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU “ POKUASE STEVEN SEAGAL .. KALYBOS , BISMARK THE JOKE , LIL WIN .. BE WARNED !! 😡 His caption read on Instagram.