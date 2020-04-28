The Ligue 1 season will be cancelled as French football instead attempts to restart in August, according to reports on Tuesday afternoon.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is expected to announce that no sporting events, even behind closed doors, will be permitted until August as France continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

France is currently in lockdown until May 11, and Philippe is set to outline further measures which will be taken to protect the French population against COVID-19.

Ligue 1 clubs had held out hopes of a return at some point in June alongside the top flights in Italy and England, with the Bundesliga planning to be back as early as May 9 pending government approval.

But a L’Equipe reporter is now detailing that the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons will both be cancelled.

As it stands, PSG are top of the Ligue 1 table with 68 points from 27 matches played. Marseille are second with 56 points having played one match more – meaning PSG will be denied an almost certain league crown if the season is declared null and void.

The Eredivisie season was cancelled last week, with no promotion or relegation and no title awarded.

UEFA has said that it wants European entrants decided on sporting merit where possible, but also acknowledged that leagues may be forced to consider cancelling their 2019-20 seasons due to financial pressures or directives from governments.