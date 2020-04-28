The Upper East Region has recorded 10 more cases of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the region to 18, with one death.

All 10 cases are being prepared for admission into a treatment centre by the regional Health Service, JoyNews’ correspondent, Albert Sore reported Tuesday.

According to the reporter, Bolga, Kassena Nankana and Pusiga have recorded new cases, bringing the total number of municipalities with confirmed cases to five.

The situational report also indicated that six of the new cases are contacts of an earlier two confirmed cases in Bolga and Bawku.

“Two of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases on international flights into Ghana. Two out of the 10 new cases were detected from routine surveillance in the Kassena Nankana and Pusiga Municipalities,” the report indicated.

All six cases, as well as the one translocated to Accra, are already on admission and are clinically stable and responding to treatment.

So far, the Health Service says, over 300 contacts have been followed up.