Funny Face has, in a new video, attacked Sandra Ababio, a girlfriend of actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win for a post she put out on Instagram.

Actress Sandra Ababio had alleged some months ago that Funny Face was gay, alleging he had relationships with several men for benefits.

Sandra’s accusations were on the back of banters between Funny Face and Lil Win after the duo put secrets of each other in the public domain.

But just when Ghanaians thought the issue had died Funny Face has resurrected the issue by deciding to address the rumours about him.

The Kasoa Trotro actor has served notice, saying he is not a gay, adding that, he is a ‘straight’ with feelings for women only.

READ ALSO

Funny Face posted:

SANDRA ABABIO… You will understand da meaning of KASOA VANDAMME soon .. you know I love women pass anything because ur useless boyfriend Ntekuma lil win told u abt my kinda women and class I like .. but u have da audacity to come and lie to da public dat am gay .. [sic].

Apuuuu .. but u came to lie to tarnish my image .. and secretly came to apologise to me behind closed doors .. da cross u are carrying on ur head u have no idea .. my GOD will strike you soon 🙏 wait and see !! KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU “ [SIC]