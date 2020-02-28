The rift between comedian Funny Face and Kojo Nkansah Lilwin is gradually getting out of hand.

This time Funny Face has threatened to expose a rumoured lover of Lilwin, Sandra Sarfo Ababio. The supposed lover has been accused of begging Funny Face to end the rift between him and Lilwin.

But, Ms Ababio will not have none of that. She is said to have warned Funny Face not to involve her in his “attention seeking” quest as she described him as immature.

This got Funny Face livid leading to threats to expose her.

To calm things down, close friend of Funny Face, Emmanuel Adebayor, has called on him to call truce because people are trying to “slow you down for nothing.”