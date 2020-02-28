Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kenney Ohene Agyapong, has, for the first time, eaten humble pie after alleging that his party’s National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye affectionately called Nana B was neck deep into illegal mining.

Mr Agyapong said his claim that the former engages in illegal mining also known as galamsey was not not a true picture he painted.

The NPP National Youth Organiser was lampooned by the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for engaging in an activity his government has committed a lot of resources to fight.

The NDC youth have even gone ahead to petition the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate Nana B for his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

To exonerate himself, Nana B approached the Assin Central legislator and forced him to call the said military man who named him as one of the NPP capos doing illegal mining in Amansie Central in the Western region.

However, Kennedy Agyapong his attempts to get the man on phone to substantiate the allegation proved futile.

“It is obvious this soldier only wanted to destroy Nana B; what he told me was false,” he stated on Accra-based Oman FM.

The maverick politician rendered an unqualified apology to the NPP youth leader for not verifying the information before putting it out.

