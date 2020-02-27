National Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department to investigate Henry Nana Boakye alias Nana B for his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

Calls by NDC’s Youth Wing led by George Opare, follows accusations made against the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Youth Organizer Nana B, by fellow party member and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

READ:

We’ve taken note of a video recording of Hon Kennedy Agyapong MP for Assin North, accusing the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana B of being a Galamsey King pin. Ordinarily we won’t take the accusation very serious because Hon. Kennedy Agyepong makes a lot of unsubstantiated allegations but because of the sensitive nature of these particular allegations and how excavators have gone missing it is worth looking into, a press release issued by NDC’s youth wing read.

Mr Opare condemned the involvement of NPP’s Youth leader in illegal mining (galamsey) saying “his action alone has the potential to derail the progress made to protect our environment.”

NDC National Youth Organizer

Without mincing words, we call on the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to conduct investigations into the matter. Public personalities like Nana B must not hide under the cloak of their party, and power to plunder the nation and destroy our environment. His indictment will serve as a deterrent to other young politicians who may have misguided notions of what public service is, the statement further read.

Read details of press release below:

INVESTIGATE & PROSECUTE NANA B FOR INVOLVEMENT IN ILLEGAL MINING – NDC YOUTH

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has taken note of a video recording of Hon Kennedy Agyapong MP for Assin North, accusing the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye alias Nana B of being a Galamsey King pin. Ordinarily we won’t take the accusation very serious because Hon. Kennedy Agyepong makes a lot of unsubstantiated allegations but because of the sensitive nature of these particular allegation and how excavators have gone missing it is worth looking into.We implore the necessary state institutions to look into the matter and prosecute Nana B if he is found culpable.



We condemn the involvement of the leader of the NPP Youth Wing in Galamsey (illegal mining). This unpatriotic action alone has the potential to derail the progress made to protect our environment. We are even more scandalized that such a character still has the temerity to speak ill of distinguished statesmen when he himself is not clean.



Considering this allegation is coming from a leading member of the NPP, we are certain there must be an iota of truth in the matter and he must be investigated and brought to book. After all, our elders “If the frog tells you that the crocodile is dead, do not doubt it.”



Amidst the mind boggling instance of missing galamsey equipment and excavators,we cannot have another scandal of a public personality actively practising and endorsing this harmful practice. Many young people who were involved in artisanal mining have been out of work since the clam down by government on so called illegal mining. It is therefore surprising that some members of this government have taken the back road and engage in same activities.



The effect of illegal mining on our environment has been the subject of many media reportage and concern to Ghanaians. Few weeks ago, the National Democratic Congress led by our National Communications Officer, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi proved to the whole world how this government misled Ghanaians about it’s fight against illegal mining only for it’s officials to use same to enrich themselves and resource their party.



Without mincing words, we call on the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to conduct investigations into the matter. Public personalities like Nana B must not hide under the cloak of their party, and power to plunder the nation and destroys our environment. His indictment will serve as a deterrent to other young politicians who may have misguided notions of what public service is. If Nana B believes he is above theaw because his party is in power, he will have Youth of Ghana to answer to.

Issued by

George Opare Addo,

National Youth Organizer,

National Democratic Congress.