Ghana is attracting a lot of international stars even after the ‘Year of Return, Ghana 2019’ celebration.



Jamie Foxx, an American Academy Award-winning star, has tapped into the celebration as he plans to touch his foot in Ghana for the first time.



The 52-year-old has been spotted hanging out with a lot of Ghanaians over the weekend at the just ended 51st NAACP Image Awards held in LA, California, USA.



The “Ray” actor was seen in a viral video with UK-based Ghanaian talk show host Dentaa learning how to greet and respond to greetings in Twi – a popular Ghanaian local dialect.



In a separate video, he stated that he wants to come to Ghana with his family.



He said he was supposed to be at a fashion show in Ghana but missed it. And this time, he is not going to miss it.



Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan, over the weekend, were both recognised for their roles in “Just Mercy”, which won for “Outstanding Motion Picture” and “Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture” at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.



Jordan earned a win for “Best Actor in a Motion Picture”, while Foxx landed the “Best Supporting Actor” award.



What Jamie Foxx’s Ghana visit announcement video below.



