Pastor Daniel Amoateng has cited the bible in an attempt to justify why men of God are also entitled to a wealthy lifestyle.

The founder of the Power of Worship International church, who also happens to be John Dumlo’s civil engineering classmate in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), recently caused a buzz on social media after an old video of him popped up prophesying to Tracy about her flamboyant wedding.

Speaking about how contemporary men of God of display their wealth on social media, Pastor Amoateng said “prosperity is not for some people, it’s for everyone. The bible says the blessing of the Lord brings prosperity so when a man of God is being blessed, it’s not a sin.”

The father of one continued that “When Jesus Christ was born, three gifts were given to him. Myrrh, Frankincense and guess the third one, Gold. Gold is wealth and even Jesus the son of God needed gold,” he said.

The man of God further explained that God’s plan for Jesus receiving a gold was to take care of him at some point and as such, men of God also need money to run the church and take care of themselves as well.



