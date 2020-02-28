Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has denied media reports that his wife benefitted from the GetFund Scholarship.

His denial is in connection with a post by one Nana Hesse Ogyiri, who happens to be a presidential staffer’s allegation that Mr Ablakwa’s wife is a beneficiary of the GetFund Scholarship.

The Staffer made his allegations in the midst of the raging performance audit report on GETFund scholarships granted some government officials to undertake studies abroad.

Notable among the MPs who benefitted from the fund include Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Deputy Majority Minister, Kennedy Nyarko, Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

There has been public outcry following the revelations but Mr Opoku Prempeh and Ms Adwoa Safo have explained that their Scholarships were well-deserved while Mr Nyarko has denied ever being a beneficiary of any GETFund Scholarship.

However, in a post on his Facebook page, the North Tongu Legislator denied the allegations made by the presidential staffer.

He said: Their dubious GNPC Scholarship list didn’t work so they have moved to our spouses.

My dear wife has at no point applied or been the recipient of any Government of Ghana scholarship.

If I may, do leave out the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ from your abhorrently sinful propaganda!

Presidential Staffers should not be descending to these pathetic low levels and subjecting the high seat of government to such utter ridicule”.

Below is his facebook post: