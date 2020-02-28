A few days after actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her daughter on her first birthday, video from Baby Maxin’s party has been met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

In the video making waves on social media, the renowned actress is seen licking the hand of her daughter before sticking her tongue in the little girl’s mouth.

She then proceeds to lick cake crumb from the lips of the child while her husband, family, and friends looked on.

While some social media users who commented on the post described it as adorable and a normal behaviour between mothers and their children, especially babies, others tagged the act inappropriate.

MORE STORIES:

They have raised concerns about health risks, especially the transfer of germs from Nana Ama to her daughter, should she continue to engage in such acts.

Find some comments below: