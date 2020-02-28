

Indigenous oil marketing company, GOIL, has affirmed that its newly introduced SuperXP RON 95 is the highest grade on the Ghanaian market, and provides the highest performance.

Speaking on Joy FM on Tuesday, the Technical Services Manager of GOIL, Mr Joseph Adongo, explained that the new Super XP RON 95, which replaced the RON 91 has a higher octane number than the latter, making it the top-of-the-line fuel type currently on the market.

He said, although, regulators of the petroleum industry permitted the sale of Ron 95 at a premium price, it decided to sell its RON 95 higher grade petrol at a regular price for the benefit of its customers.

“RON 95 is just an industry term for gasoline products and RON stands for the Research Octane Number. The higher the octane number, the better the gasoline. We used to sell RON91 and have decided to move to RON95, which is of higher grade’, he added.

RON 95

The CIMG Hall of FAME Petroleum Company released onto the market the new higher-grade petrol, RON 95 from Monday, February 17, 2020, at no extra cost to consumers.

The company subsequently announced a marginal reduction in its fuel prices, which took effect from Saturday, February 22, 2020.





In a release issued by GOIL, the company said a litre of its newly introduced SuperXP RON 95 was now 5.40 cedis while Diesel would be sold at 5.41 cedis.

Phase Out

Mr Adongo stated that the company is subsequently phasing out the RON 91 fuel type in all the over 400 GOIL service stations across the country.

“We are phasing out RON 91 in GOIL stations. What we did was to gradually sell the RON 91. All our over 400 filling stations in the country will eventually sell SuperXP RON95,” he stated.

He further indicated that the new Super XP RON95 despite its higher grade, still contains XP additives, which further enhances its efficiency, cleans the engine, gives better lubricity and fuel economy, giving consumers value for money.

“The additives have a lot of benefits. It cleans the engine and prevents dirt particles from clogging the engine and that enhances the efficiency and efficacy of the fuel. So you can now imagine the RON 95 with the additive, that is a double dose of excellence for you,” he said.

For her part, the Compliance and Regulatory Affairs Manager of GOIL, Mrs Marian Fordjour said the rationale behind the introduction of the higher grade petrol was to among other things, cater for the increasing number of high performing and new-generation vehicles that are being imported into the country.

“RON 95 has the ability to resist premature burning so in this case it withstands high compression in the engine and is able to burn completely. It further prevents the emission of carbon monoxide into the atmosphere,” she added.