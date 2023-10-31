Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown says she remains unfazed by negative reports and comments about her on social media.

In the latest interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the renowned actress revealed that, she has reached a point in life where she is completely content with her achievements thus ignores the noise of social media.

McBrown, known for her remarkable talent and resilience, confidently stated, “I don’t have any pressure. It’s my own car, I fuel it myself. I am living in a house I built with my husband. I am fine. There is no pressure and there is no problem.”

She indicated that, her focus on positive things helps her deal with criticisms on social media.

“I am a fulfilled woman who has achieved all she wants in life,” McBrown stated, making it clear that negative sentiments on social media have little or no impact on her life and her family.

Nana Ama McBrown addressed concerns about her health, confirming that she takes medication for high blood pressure every morning.

Despite this, she said she is a fulfilled woman who has achieved all her aspirations in life.

“I have everything in life, and you have to calculate it for me,” Nana Ama proudly proclaimed.

Watch full interview in the video below

MORE: