Actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has addressed rumours about her alleged divorce.

According to reports, her marriage has ended due to infidelity.

But in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the actress, who is widely celebrated for her talent and charisma, unequivocally debunked these claims.

She assured the public that, she and her husband are still happily together – leaving no room for doubt about the strength of her relationship.

“We are happy and extremely happy. It’s life… there are ups and downs. I feel my husband and I are cool so there’s no need to talk about it publicly. I love my husband” Nana Ama McBrown stressed.

She also addressed a video circulating on social media where she talked about regrets in her life, emphasizing that it had been misconstrued.

“Being a human being, I can say something, and everyone has their way of perceiving it. If I say I regret, it doesn’t mean I can erase my past. We go through things that were meant to happen, and there are lessons. Everyone interprets things differently,” she clarified.

Nana Ama McBrown also opened up about one of her life regrets, sharing that she aspired to complete her education and obtain a degree, but financial constraints hindered her dreams.

“I attended Prince of Peace Girls Secondary School but couldn’t finish; the fees were expensive. If I had known, I would have done anything, even selling chewing sticks, to finish school. Having a certificate would have allowed me to go further,” she explained.

Despite this, she does not regret being Nana Ama McBrown, recognizing the accomplishments she has achieved in her career as a movie star.

The actress also discussed how she copes with social media pressures and critics, revealing that she does not let external pressures affect her.

“I don’t have any pressure. It’s my own car, I fuel it myself. I am living in a house I built with my husband. I am fine. There is no pressure and there is no problem,” she stated.

Nana Ama McBrown concluded by highlighting her contentment in life, saying, “I am a fulfilled woman… I have everything in life”.

She also mentioned her versatility, describing herself as a soft woman but an absolute professional when it comes to her work.

MORE: