Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful, has called on Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton to find a solution to the woes of the senior national team.

Hughton, who took charge of the national team in March on a 21-month deal has faced increasing scrutiny following his back-to-back defeats against Mexico and the USA in an international friendly games.

Arhinful is now calling for action, emphasizing that it is time for Hughton to rejuvenate the team and instill confidence to meet their expectations.

“There is always room for improvement so far, it’s not been encouraging,” Arhinful told Graphic Sports.

Hughton has recorded with three wins, two draws, and two losses in seven matches.

However, Arhinful, who is a former Borussia Dortmund forward sees this record as falling short of the standards expected from a coach of Hughton’s calibre and emphasize the need for swift improvement, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament approaching.

He further argued that, Hughton’s impressive achievements in top-level club football have yet to be fully realized with the Black Stars.

“He’s played the game before, he has coached before and he knows what to do to remedy the situation. I think we need to back him up but he has to also back up.”

The Black Stars will be reassembled in November for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Ghana will face Madagascar and Comoros in their first two Group I games before flying to Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January.