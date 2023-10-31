Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown has broken her silence on some of the most talked-about controversies about her personal life.

The star of the Ghanaian entertainment industry offered her perspective on divorce rumours, alleged side chick scandals involving her husband, and the persistent negative comments circulating on social media.

The actress spared no details during her conversation with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz – setting the record straight leaving no room for doubt.

Check out the full conversation below:

